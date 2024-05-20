“The feeling is…” – Fabrizio Romano hints at when Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into when Pep Guardiola could leave his position as Manchester City manager after dropping a hint over his future following yesterday’s Premier League title triumph.

Man City won their fourth title in a row with a 3-1 win at home to West Ham United, meaning Arsenal couldn’t catch them despite also picking up three points on the final day of the season.

In news that may be pleasing for Arsenal and Liverpool fans in particular, it seems the current feeling is that Guardiola could leave the Etihad Stadium when his current contract expires in a year from now.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano tried to explain Guardiola’s comments after the game yesterday, with the Spanish tactician yet to decide on his future, but perhaps leaning towards calling it a day in Manchester in summer 2025.

Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025?

“Congrats to Man City for one more insane season, Pep Guardiola confirms he’s a legendary manager and this group of players, this board are really special,” Romano said.

“Speaking after the game, Guardiola hinted he was closer to leaving than to staying at City. It’s not guaranteed yet, there’s one year to decide, so to make any firm predictions now would just be a guess job and I don’t like to do that.

“In general, the feeling is really for Pep to leave Man City in 2025 but again, it’s not something that he has already discussed with the club. Let’s wait and see.”

City fans won’t want to see this legendary figure leave, but they’ll also surely have known he wouldn’t stay forever, and he’s more than made his mark at the club since taking over back in 2016.

The 53-year-old has now won six league titles with City in total, while his side also won the Champions League as part of a memorable treble-winning campaign last term.