Ian Wright has labelled the 115 Premier League charges faced by Manchester City as ‘unfair’ on their players.
Pep Guardiola’s men beat West Ham 3-1 in Sunday’s final fixture to clinch a record-breaking fourth straight title.
City ended the campaign with a two-point lead over Wright’s former club, Arsenal, who beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday to finish runner-up for the second season running.
Wright on Man City charges
Much of Man City’s recent success — including winning the treble in 2022/23 — has been tainted to many thanks to the 115 charges hanging over their heads in regards to Premier League spending rules.
While Man City’s case is yet to be heard, the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest have already been hit with points deductions. What’s more, there are questions over the legitimacy of City’s unrivalled success and the legacy they will leave.
Arsenal legend Wright believes this is ‘unfair’ on Guardiola’s players, who can do nothing more than continue to strive for success.
“It’s unfair – the uncertainty that comes. It’s unfair on the legacy that these players are building,” Arsenal’s former record goalscorer told BBC’s Match of the Day on Sunday.
“I watched them again on the Treble documentary, and the drive and determination to try and do what they have done is unbelievable. It is unfair that they have all this wrapped around them. The sooner they can get this resolved, the better.“
Alan Shearer praises ‘superb’ Man City players
Speaking alongside Wright, former England striker Alan Shearer — who was a Premier League champion himself with Blackburn Rovers in 1995 — agreed that the achievements of Man City’s players shouldn’t be discredited due to off-field issues.
“It’s not their fault,” said Shearer. “They go out and have to perform on the football pitch. The club will have to answer those charges. Those players have been superb and you can’t take anything away from what they have achieved.”
Man City have the chance to bring home further silverware when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday.
You can’t separate the players from the club. If the club is a criminal organization the players will follow the sinking ship down into the deep blue sea. Of course you can offer the players a free exit after the club have been found guilty. The paleyrs are adults and must take responibility for their doings.
But as an old player Mr Wright always will be on the players side.
Actually, they are right but the players when injecting themselves into the conversation about bragging about how good they are, just remember it was because the club cheated to get the players, they needed to do this. They wouldn’t have this success without the cheating. They should understand that.