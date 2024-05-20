Ian Wright has labelled the 115 Premier League charges faced by Manchester City as ‘unfair’ on their players.

Pep Guardiola’s men beat West Ham 3-1 in Sunday’s final fixture to clinch a record-breaking fourth straight title.

City ended the campaign with a two-point lead over Wright’s former club, Arsenal, who beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday to finish runner-up for the second season running.

Wright on Man City charges

Much of Man City’s recent success — including winning the treble in 2022/23 — has been tainted to many thanks to the 115 charges hanging over their heads in regards to Premier League spending rules.

While Man City’s case is yet to be heard, the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest have already been hit with points deductions. What’s more, there are questions over the legitimacy of City’s unrivalled success and the legacy they will leave.

Arsenal legend Wright believes this is ‘unfair’ on Guardiola’s players, who can do nothing more than continue to strive for success.

“It’s unfair – the uncertainty that comes. It’s unfair on the legacy that these players are building,” Arsenal’s former record goalscorer told BBC’s Match of the Day on Sunday.

“I watched them again on the Treble documentary, and the drive and determination to try and do what they have done is unbelievable. It is unfair that they have all this wrapped around them. The sooner they can get this resolved, the better.“

Alan Shearer praises ‘superb’ Man City players

Speaking alongside Wright, former England striker Alan Shearer — who was a Premier League champion himself with Blackburn Rovers in 1995 — agreed that the achievements of Man City’s players shouldn’t be discredited due to off-field issues.

“It’s not their fault,” said Shearer. “They go out and have to perform on the football pitch. The club will have to answer those charges. Those players have been superb and you can’t take anything away from what they have achieved.”

Man City have the chance to bring home further silverware when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday.