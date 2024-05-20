Jack Grealish and several Man City stars finish partying at 5am ahead of FA Cup final

Man City made history on Sunday by becoming the first team to ever win the Premier League four seasons in a row and Pep Guardiola’s side enjoyed their title-winning celebrations into the early hours of Monday morning.

The Manchester club needed to beat West Ham at the Etihad to secure the title and despite a small shaky period just before halftime, City earned all three points with relative ease.

According to The Telegraph, Man City’s squad celebrated their achievements at The Fenix restaurant and bar in Manchester with Guardiola ordering his players to enjoy their achievement and let their hair down for the night.

Many took this opportunity and the report states that Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland led Manchester City’s title celebrations for the night. The Englishman celebrated until 5am but was not the only one as Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri were all pictured leaving around this time

Man City deserved to celebrate their unprecedented achievement, but now the fun is over as the Premier League champions have an FA Cup final to focus on.

Man City on the brink of more history with FA Cup win

The Telegraph reports that Man City’s players are not expected to report back to training until Wednesday as preparations will begin for Saturday’s FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United at Wembley.

Should the Premier League champions win the trophy, they will be the first team ever to win back-to-back doubles.

Guardiola’s team continue to rewrite the history book of English football and although some may question their celebrations ahead of the Wembley showpiece, this will not affect their performance in the slightest.