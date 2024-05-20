Jurgen Klopp finished his Liverpool tenure after a 2-0 win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds manager called time on his nine-year spell at the club after joining back in 2015.

It was an emotional day at the weekend at Anfield as Liverpool faithful said goodbye to their beloved manager who guided them to Premier League and Champions League success.

It remains to be seen which club Klopp will join after his break from football.

However, in the near future, he will be doing what his wife has decided for him.

Ulla, his wife, wants him to learn cooking and join a dance class.

“There’s a few things Ulla told me – I have to learn cooking and a dance class,” Klopp told Sky News last month.

“I said you don’t want me to have a break because if I do that I will start working after four weeks again!

“I should learn cooking probably so I can at least make some breakfast or whatever. This will be the first time in my life where I don’t have a real idea of what I will do and that’s exactly what I want.

“During COVID I did scrambled eggs but after that I forgot it again. I was raised in the Black Forest with two sisters, the only reason I knew where the kitchen was because the smell came from there. I’m pretty useless in private life.”

Since getting married to the German manager in 2005, Ulla has had a huge effect on Klopp’s career.

She has stayed with and supported the 56-year-old manager during his time at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Klopp needs a much needed break from football and on the advice of his wife, he will be focusing on personal skills.

The Liverpool job has taken its toll on the German manager, who has fought for a number of titles with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Replacing Klopp will not be easy for new Liverpool boss Slot

Klopp has taken Liverpool to three Champions League finals in his time at the club, winning one of them back in 2019 against Tottenham.

Liverpool have made the decision on Klopp’s successor as Feyenoord manager Arne Slot prepares to take charge at Anfield.

The Dutchman has impressed in his time in the Eredivisie but now he will have to challenge for the Premier League title against Manchester City and Arsenal.