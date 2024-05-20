“Show some respect” – Liverpool fans furious as one Reds player snubs Jurgen Klopp in final farewell

Some Liverpool fans noticed that Darwin Nunez appeared to deliberately snub Jurgen Klopp as he bid his final farewell to the Anfield crowed after the win over Wolves yesterday.

Klopp announced earlier in the season that he’d be leaving Liverpool this summer, and Arne Slot is now expected to replace him as Reds manager next season.

After achieving legendary status at Liverpool, as well as establishing himself as a real Premier League great, Klopp got the send-off he deserved from an adoring Anfield crowd yesterday.

His players and staff all applauded him as he took to the pitch one last time, all except Nunez, who seemed to deliberately stop clapping when Klopp appeared…

Every player clapped as Klopp made his way through the guard of honour. All except one. The same player that couldn't have looked less interested during his final post-match team talk. pic.twitter.com/OypqO6Dolj — matt (@ynwamatt) May 19, 2024

It’s not clear if this is fans reading too much into something, or if there may be a genuine problem between Nunez and Klopp that we don’t know about.

The Uruguay international certainly hasn’t had the easiest time at LFC since joining from Benfica last season, but Klopp has always seemed to publicly back the player.

“So ungrateful,” one fan replied in the thread. “Darwin would’ve been shipped off after a year if it wasn’t for Klopp. Show some respect or get out man.”

“Bad player, even worse attitude,” said another fan.

Further down in the replies, another fan noticed Nunez’s body language during a video released later as Klopp spoke to his players in the dressing room…

Was also sat there like this while Klopp was addressing the team for the final time pic.twitter.com/O8pnX0t0il — Josh Boswell (@KNIGHT_N_HALE) May 20, 2024

Others have speculated if this means Nunez is leaving, though perhaps if there is an issue with Klopp then he’ll be happy to try reviving his Liverpool career under Slot as the new manager.

Still, this is far from ideal behaviour from a big name player as a legendary figure says goodbye to the club.