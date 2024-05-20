Liverpool announce new head coach following Jurgen Klopp’s final match

Liverpool have confirmed that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will be their new head coach for the 2024/25 campaign following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds reached an agreement with the Dutch club last month for the 45-year-old, which will see the Premier League outfit part ways with £9.4m for his services.

Slot has signed a contract with Liverpool until 2027 and joins the Reds after three successful years at Feyenoord. The 45-year-old guided the club to the Eredivisie title in 2023 and secured the KNVB Cup this season. The former AZ boss has also been named Eredivisie Manager of the Year on two occasions, which highlights the talent the Merseyside club are getting.

Liverpool confirmed Slot’s appointment on Monday, releasing a statement which said: “Liverpool Football Club can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit.”

The 45-year-old will get to work during the pre-season and he has big shoes to fill following the legendary Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot has huge shoes to fill at Liverpool

Sunday’s match against Wolves was Klopp’s final game as manager of Liverpool and it was an emotional day for all involved at Anfield. The German coach spent nine years in charge of the Merseyside outfit, bringing every trophy possible back to the club.

Not only that, but Klopp has had a natural connection to the city and his relationship with the fans went beyond football.

This leaves Slot with huge shoes to fill but the supporters will have realistic expectations for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dutch coach will need time to work and Feyenoord fans speak about their coach in very high regard, which could mean that there are more exciting times on the way for Liverpool fans.