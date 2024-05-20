Liverpool are preparing for the arrival of new manager Arne Slot after the Jurgen Klopp era ended.

Klopp said goodbye to the Liverpool fans at Anfield on Sunday after his team’s 2-0 win against Wolves.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League this season and managed to win the Carabao Cup in the German manager’s farewell season.

The focus now shifts to the future as Dutch manager Slot prepares to succeed Klopp at Anfield.

The Feyenoord manager will have to enter the transfer market to sign new players at Liverpool.

Signing a defender could be his priority as the Reds need a worthy back-up of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Joel Matip is set to leave the club next month when his contract expires while Joe Gomez could depart in search of first team football.

Young defender Jarell Quansah has emerged as a good option for Liverpool but due to his lack of experience at top level, he cannot be relied upon.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed, in conversation with GiveMeSport, what Liverpool’s priority in the upcoming transfer window will be.

He said:

“I think Liverpool with regard to their squad and the number of youngsters that have been blooded during the season by Jurgen Klopp is only going to help the new manager Arne Slot when he does come in.

“But looking at it from the outset, I think centre-back will be a huge priority for Liverpool going forward in the summer transfer window.”

Matip and Konate suffered fitness issues this season and that derailed their season in the last few months.

Liverpool need stability in defence

The Reds were challenging both Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title but eventually fell short because of poor form and missing key players.

The Merseyside club is keen to address those issues in the transfer market and new manager Slot wants to start building his team by strengthening the defence first.

Klopp’s men conceded 41 goals in the Premier League this season, 12 more than Arsenal who had the best defensive record in the league.