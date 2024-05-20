Manchester City midfielder Rodri has questioned Arsenal’s approach during their visit to the Etihad Stadium in March and believes it was crucial to the title race.

Sunday’s 3-1 victory against West Ham sealed another title win for Pep Guardiola’s team, while Arsenal’s victory over Everton ended up being meaningless as the Gunners lost the title.

After the trophy was lifted, Spanish midfielder Rodri, who has been a key player in all four of the Premier League title wins in a row, explained what separates Man City from Arsenal.

In the title race, Arsenal pushed Man City all the way, but Rodri has questioned their mindset and feels that’s what finally separated the two teams.

The Spaniard mentioned Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad Stadium when the Gunners seemed content with a draw.

When asked what separates Man City from their competitors, Rodri Optus Sport:

“Great players are all over the leagues, all over the clubs. Arsenal also, they did an unbelievable season.

“But I think the difference was in [the head]. When they came here, when they faced us at the Etihad, I saw, these guys do not want to beat us. They just want to draw.

“And that mentality, we would not do the same way. And we caught it.

“In the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it is tough. It is in terms of mentality.”

Rodri has been a pillar of this Man City team under Guardiola. The midfielder reached a half century of matches undefeated in the league on Sunday.

Man City rely heavily on Rodri

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder scored for Man City against West Ham on the final day of the season, with his goal easing the nerves when the score line was 2-1.

It was another title win for Pep Guardiola and Man City in arguably the toughest league in world, showing their quality and consistency.

Like last season, the Gunners pushed them again but only to end up two points behind the champions this season.