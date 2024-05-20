Manchester United could be looking for a new manager this summer after completing their disappointing Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils could still finish the season with a trophy as they prepare to face Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

But their eighth place finish in the Premier League might not be enough to save Erik ten Hag’s job at the club.

According to journalist Anil Kandola, Man United admire Roberto De Zerbi, who is leaving his post as the manager of Brighton at the end of the season.

The Red Devils beat Brighton 2-0 on the final day of the season, in what could be the last Premier League match for Ten Hag at the club.

This is Man United’s lowest ever finish in the Premier League and it could have serious repercussions for the Dutch manager.

Brighton confirmed the decision about De Zerbi two days ago on their official website.

The Italian has impressed in his time with the Seagulls and his style of football has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

About Man United’s interest in the 44-year-old manager, Kandola wrote on his X account:

“In light of the news Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving Brighton, do NOT be surprised if he’s linked with the Man United job over the next couple of days.

I’m told he has big admirers within the INEOS structure and fits the mould of what the new ownership are looking for…”

Brighton finished their Premier League campaign in 11th position, behind the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

De Zerbi lead Brighton to a sixth-placed finish in the 2022-23 season which booked their place in the Europa League.

A busy summer is expected at Man United

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making changes at the club since his arrival.

He has added new members to the hierarchy of the club and soon he could decide to bring in a new manager to take charge of the club.

The decision over Ten Hag’s future is still not taken but after the club’s lowest finish in the league, it is unlikely to see him in charge of the club next season.