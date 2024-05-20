Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are both set to leave Manchester United when their contract expires this summer.

Man United squad is set to go through a major overhaul as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s minority owner who is in charge of operations, prepares for a busy summer.

The Red Devils finished the season in eighth position in the league, their lowest ever finish.

They need a lot of work to do in the summer in terms of incomings and outgoings.

A number of players are expected to leave the club including Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat and Jonny Evans.

However, nothing in certain at the moment with the club working behind the scenes to make plans for the transfer window.

There is one player who is likely to leave as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport and that is Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford and playing as a centre-back in the last few matches has exposed his shortcomings.

Romano expected the 32-year-old midfielder to leave the club with interest from Saudi Arabia seen as crucial in the future of the player.

He said:

“From Saudi Arabia and maybe also from other countries, they will approach Manchester United for Casemiro, and the expectation is – from United – to give the green light.



“I think there is a very good chance to see Casemiro leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window.”

In case of Casemiro’s departure, the Red Devils would need a solid defensive midfielder who can play with authority.

The Man United midfield has often failed to provide protection to their defence and that has been a major cause of their suffering.

Man United need a new defensive midfielder

They need to bring in a midfielder who can shield the back four and show physicality in the Man United midfield, that is at times considered lightweight.

Kobbie Mainoo is a young player with half a season of experience under his belt and he would need someone experienced by his side to shine.

Defensive midfield is not going to be the only position that Man United strengthen this summer with a striker and defender also expected to be signed.