Man United and Tottenham join the race to sign 23-year-old defender

Manchester United are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are leading the race for his signature and they will face competition from rivals Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a reliable performer in the Bundesliga and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the young defender as well. They will need to improve their defensive options during the summer transfer window and the Bundesliga star could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 23-year-old central defender could be tempted to move to the Premier League this summer and clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will be exciting destinations for him.

Kossounou would help Man United and Tottenham improve

Manchester United will need to replace players like Raphael Varane adequately during the summer window and they might need to invest in more than one central defender. Kossounou has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and could establish himself as a key player for the Red Devils.

Similarly, Liverpool need a replacement for Joel Matip, who will be a free agent soon.

At Tottenham, they have signed Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin recently but they need to sign another central defender to complete the defensive unit. They have looked vulnerable at the back in recent months and they will be hoping to tighten up defensively.

Kossounou has been an important player for Leverkusen, helping them win the league this season. It will be interesting to see if the German outfit are prepared to let him leave. He has a contract with them until 2026, and therefore his signing is unlikely to be a cheap one.