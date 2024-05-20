Jadon Sancho, once a star at Borussia Dortmund, faces a challenging path if he hopes to return to his former club from Manchester United. Despite his desire for a move and Dortmund’s interest, several significant hurdles remain, not least of which are financial.

Sancho’s move to Manchester United in 2021 came with high expectations following a sensational spell in the Bundesliga. However, his time at Old Trafford has been tumultuous.

After a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag in September, Sancho was exiled from the squad. A loan move back to Dortmund in January offered a reprieve, and the winger has started to rediscover his form, tallying three goals and three assists in 20 appearances.

Manchester United set asking price for Jadon Sancho; Borussia Dortmund interested in signing him back permanently

Manchester United, aware of Sancho’s value and potential, are unwilling to let him go for a bargain. The club are firm on recouping at least 75% of the £73 million they paid Dortmund, which sets the asking price at around £55 million, per The Sun. This figure is a significant investment for Dortmund, who will also need to negotiate a substantial wage reduction for Sancho, who currently earns £275,000 a week.

The financial aspects are only part of the equation. Sancho’s contract with Manchester United runs until 2026, complicating any potential permanent transfer. Additionally, there is a possibility of a managerial change at United, which could alter Sancho’s situation. If Erik ten Hag is dismissed, there is speculation that new technical director Jason Wilcox, who worked with Sancho at Manchester City, and CEO Omar Berrada could facilitate a reconciliation.

Sancho has recaptured his form in Germany but will he return to the Red Devils next season?

Despite these complexities, Sancho’s performances at Dortmund have reignited interest in securing his services permanently. His return has shown glimpses of the talent that made him a fan favourite, and Dortmund fans would undoubtedly welcome him back. However, the winger’s willingness to accept a lower salary will be crucial in any potential deal.

Manchester United’s disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League highlights the need for significant changes within the squad. While Sancho’s future hangs in the balance, United’s decision-makers will be weighing their options carefully.

The possibility of Sancho reuniting with former coaches at United provides an intriguing subplot, suggesting that a return to Old Trafford isn’t entirely off the table.