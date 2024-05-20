“Hope we meet again” – Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s touching tribute to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has posted a touching tribute to Jurgen Klopp on social media following the German coach’s final match in charge of the Premier League giants.

Klopp brought an end to a nine-year stint at Anfield on Sunday after his team defeated Wolves 2-0, which was followed by a presentation for the Reds manager. It was an emotional day for many and some of the Merseyside club’s squad were seen in tears on the pitch.

Mohamed Salah was not one of them but the Egyptian superstar has taken to social media to pay tribute to Klopp having worked with the 56-year-old over the last seven years.

“It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past 7 years. I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again,” the winger posted on his X account.

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah was a legendary partnership

Klopp and Salah have done wonders for each other’s careers over the last seven years as the duo cemented themselves as Premier League greats. The duo won everything in the sport together and the winger spearheaded the charge to these trophies.

The 31-year-old played 349 games for Liverpool under Klopp’s management, scoring 211 goals and providing a further 89 assists. Salah is fifth on the Reds’ all-time top goalscorers list, 17 away from Billy Liddell in fourth place.

The Egyptian’s numbers at Anfield are outstanding and a large part is down to the work of Klopp.