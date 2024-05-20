The agents of Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon are believed to be trying to offer the winger to Inter Milan this summer and are working behind the scenes to get a deal done.

According to InterLive, the Serie A giants have been offered the England star ahead of the summer transfer window following the 23-year-old’s impressive season at St James’ Park.

Gordon has been a key player for Eddie Howe this season and his performances have put him in a great position to start for England at the Euros this summer. The former Everton star scored 12 goals and produced a further 11 assists for the Magpies across 48 matches throughout the 2023/24 campaign, which makes him an attractive prospect for big clubs.

The report says that Gordon is represented by Unique Sports Group, who also manage Inter star Hakan Çalhanoğlu. The agents are allegedly working behind the scenes to make a move to the Italian champions happen but it is an unlikely transfer as the Premier League club would want at least €60m.

Newcastle cannot lose Anthony Gordon this summer

Newcastle may have to sell one of their big stars this summer to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations but that should not be Gordon.

The winger has proven this season that he is a very exciting talent and there is even more room for improvement. Howe will know this and it is very hard to see the former Everton star in another club’s colours during the 2024/25 campaign.

Gordon has a contract on Tyneside until 2026 and Newcastle should do everything they can to keep the Englishman until then and even beyond.