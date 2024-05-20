Newcastle to hold talks with £60m Arsenal target with 25 goals this season

Newcastle United are set to hold talks with Alexander Isak over a new contract amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners are in the market for a new number nine this summer and the Swedish forward is firmly on their list of targets, reports The Independent.

The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form this season across the 40 games he has featured in for Newcastle, scoring 25 goals and providing a further two assists. The striker would be a good fit for Arsenal and would provide the Gunners with a different option up top.

However, Eddie Howe will not want to lose his goalscorer and according to Football Insider, the Tyneside club are keen to offer the Sweden star a new and improved contract, despite his current deal not expiring until 2028.

This would bring the former Real Sociedad star in line with Newcastle’s top earners and the Magpies hope that will be enough for the 24-year-old to stay.

Newcastle have to wait to offer Alexander Isak a new deal

Isak has been with Newcastle since 2022 having moved to St James’ Park from Real Sociedad as part of a £60m deal.

The transfer has been a big success but the Swedish star may find it hard to turn down Arsenal as the North London club is a very exciting project to be a part of at present.

So is Newcastle, but the Magpies may not even be in Europe next season, should Man United win the FA Cup at the weekend.

Football Insider state that talks cannot begin until the Magpies know if they will be in the Europa Conference League or not, which would help convince their striker to stay.