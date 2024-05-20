Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker will not be staying at Napoli beyond the end of his current loan deal from Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old – who has been capped 32 times by Belgium at senior international level – joined the Italian club in January and has since featured in just three Serie A matches.

Napoli had provisionally agreed to buy Dendoncker from Villa for a transfer fee of €9 million this summer.

But that will now not happen and the player will go back to Villa Park instead.

Fabrizio Romano reported via X.com on Monday: “Leander Dendoncker will return to Aston Villa in June as Napoli won’t trigger the buy option clause for €9m, Villa will look for new solution for Dendoncker.”

Dendoncker has only been a Villa player since September 2022 when he arrived from West Midlands rivals Wolves.

He made 36 first-team appearances for Villa before being loaned out to Italy.

Napoli have endured a disappointing season and last year’s Italian champions currently sit 10th in Serie A with one fixture remaining.

Unlike Villa – who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League – Napoli will not compete in Europe next season.

Ivory Coast international Hamed Junior Traore is another Premier League player who has been on loan at Napoli for the second half of this season.

Traore has played 11 times since arriving from Bournemouth in January.

However, like Dendoncker, he will not be staying in Naples beyond June.

Romano explained: “Napoli are also currently not oriented to trigger €25m buy option clause for Junior Traore from Bournemouth.”