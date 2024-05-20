Pep Guardiola looking to add £60m Premier League star to squad, Newcastle also in race

Man City and Newcastle are interested in bringing Wolves’ Pedro Neto to their clubs ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season as the winger could be sold.

The Midlands club are not in the best position financially ahead of the summer transfer window and will need to sell players if they want to add to Gary O’Neil’s squad.

The Wolves boss said last week that the Premier League outfit will not be able to spend a lot over the coming months, therefore, one or two of their main stars may need to be sold.

“The owners have put in an awful lot of money in recent years and they’re not in a position at the moment to put loads [more] in,” O’Neil said during his press conference last week via the Daily Mail.

“So they’ll be able to help with little bits but we won’t be going out and signing £40million number nines.

“We have to be really clever and cute in what we’re able to recruit. That’s part of the challenge.”

Premier League clubs interested in Wolves’ Pedro Neto

One asset Wolves can bring in a large sum of cash for is Pedro Neto as the winger is one of the most exciting stars in the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, the Portuguese star is attracting interest from Man City and Newcastle, with Wolves setting an asking price of £60m for the 24-year-old.

Neto has been at Wolves since 2019 and has developed into a top talent, however, the biggest concern for interested parties will be the winger’s injury record as the Portugal international is very injury-prone.

Whoever signs the 24-year-old is taking a big risk, especially when there is a £60m transfer fee attached to it.

It is also hard to see where Guardiola will play Neto if he signs the winger as the Premier League champions have several wide players and have already signed Savio from Troyes ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.