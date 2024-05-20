Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will talk about his future with the club next season, but he has acknowledged that he is getting closer to leaving.

In order to capture a fourth straight Premier League title, the 53-year-old guided his team to a 3-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola joined Man City in 2016, and despite not winning anything in his first season, he has won trophies every year since.

The Spaniard said that the upcoming season may be his final one as Manchester City’s manager after the team created history by becoming the first to win four titles in a row since the Football League began in 1888 .

With one more year on his contract, the 53-year-old former manager of Bayern Munich and Barcelona has managed at the Etihad Stadium longer than he has at either of his former teams.

After winning the league, he addressed the media about his future in a press conference:

“Last year, after Istanbul, I said ‘it’s over, there’s nothing left’,” he said.

“But I have a contract and I start to think ‘no-one has done four in a row, why don’t we try?’. And now I feel it’s done, so what next?

“Now I don’t know what exactly the motivation is because it’s difficult to find it when everything is done.”

Guardiola’s contract at the club is set to expire at the end of next season and nothing is decided on his future.

It remains to be seen if he will stay at the club beyond next season.

When asked on Sky Sports about his future after the match, the Spaniard said:

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying [after next season].

“We have talked with the club – my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years – we will see.”

Guardiola has won every trophy with Man City and achieved every thing that there is to achieve for a manager.

It will be interesting to see what is going to motivate him to stay in the job and guide the Premier League champions to more success.

Guardiola can guide Man City to more success

Man City players are at their peak age and performing consistently week in week out.

It will not be a surprise to see them win the Premier League title again next season.

Like Man City have done most of the times, they will strengthen their squad this summer and bring in a player or two to address key positions.

The ever evolving nature of Guardiola’s squad is a huge reason behind his success and not many would write them off to make it five Premier League titles in a row next season.