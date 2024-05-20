Exclusive: “Crucial days” ahead to decide Pochettino’s future as expert reveals Chelsea players’ stance

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is set for talks over his future very soon, according to Fabrizio Romano as he expects crucial days ahead for the Blues boss.

The Argentine has had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge so far, with this hardly being a season you could call a success by Chelsea’s high standards, though the Blues’ form in the second half of the campaign showed some signs of real improvement.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided an update on his understanding of the situation, making it clear that we could see developments very soon, whilst also expressing his view that Pochettino deserves another season with the west London giants.

This is clearly going to be a long-term project at Chelsea, and although it’s taken some time for Pochettino to get the best out of these young players, it seems things might finally starting to come together for the club.

Many CFC fans will likely still be divided on Pochettino, but Romano seems to think the stability could do the team some good.

Pochettino’s Chelsea future: Romano’s update from today’s column

“Talks over Pochettino’s future will take place very soon, now we enter into crucial days, so let’s see how these discussions will progress,” Romano said.

“In my personal opinion, Pochettino deserves one more season as Chelsea manager as he finished really well and also the players respect him a lot. It was not an exciting season for Chelsea but still important to remember it was the first one with a new coach and many new players.”

Romano’s point about Chelsea players respecting Pochettino a lot seems important here, with the mood certainly seeming to improve a lot after the dismal campaign under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard last season.

There’s still room for improvement, but the signs do seem to be there that Pochettino has this team moving in the right direction.