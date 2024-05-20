Postecoglou claims Tottenham striker wasn’t good enough this season

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been critical of one of his players.

The North London club finished in fifth place in the Premier League, two points behind Aston Villa who managed to qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs started their season in promising fashion, with the Premier League club winning eight of their first ten matches in the league.

However, a dip in form this year proved to be detrimental for Postecoglou in his debut season at the club.

The Spurs manager has admitted that the form of one of his players has been frustrating this season.

Postecoglou has named Dejan Kulusevski, who scored twice on the final day of the season, as having a frustrating season.

The player was benched in Tottenham’s last big match of the season, a home clash against Manchester City.

After the victory yesterday, Postecoglou was questioned by the Tottenham media team over Kulusevski’s performance.

“Deki was good today,” Postecoglou said. “He’s had a bit of a frustrating year, he has worked awfully hard.

“I just felt playing him there today might give him some freedom to move around and cause problems which I thought he did. Pleased for him to get the goals but worked hard for the team which was important.”

🎙️ “I thought it was good, it was important to finish the season off with a positive performance and a positive result.” Ange’s thoughts after finishing the campaign with a win at Bramall Lane ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/i2bzDUxAdg — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 19, 2024

Kulusevski operated in a false nine role against Sheffield United yesterday and he looked like better suited to that role.

It might be an indication to Postecoglou about how to make use of the Sweden international, who struggled last season to play on the right hand side of the attack.

Kulusevski can be useful for Tottenham

The former Juventus player is capable of producing better numbers in terms of goals and assists, provided he takes up the right positions in attack.

Even if his form hasn’t been the best this season, the manager has relied on the left-footed attacker this season, playing him in 36 Premier League matches.

The Swede scored eight goals and provided three assists for Spurs in a season that could have gone a lot better individually and collectively as a team for them.