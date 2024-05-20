Exclusive: Premier League clubs to rival Real Madrid for €60m Ligue 1 star

Several Premier League clubs are ready to rival Real Madrid for Lille defender Leny Yoro as the 18-year-old is expected to leave Ligue 1 this summer.

The French star made his first team debut in 2022 and has grown to become a key member of Lille’s team. The youngster is out of contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in 2025, which means the upcoming transfer window is the ideal time to sell the player.

Real Madrid are interested in bringing Yoro to Spain but are not willing to spend more than €40m on the player says transfer expert Matteo Moretto.

Lille are asking for €60m and if the La Liga giants are unwilling to match that asking price, that could open the door to Premier League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain, who are also monitoring the defender’s situation.

Man United have been one club linked to the 18-year-old as the Red Devils are in the market for a centre-back this summer, but it remains to be seen who is truly in the race ahead of the transfer window opening.

Premier League clubs interested in Lille’s Leny Yoro

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has provided an update on Real Madrid’s interest in Yoro.

The transfer journalist said: “There’s Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League clubs interested that Real Madrid have as competition, and they don’t want to spend big money on Leny Yoro. At a ‘reasonable’ price they’d be happy to do business, but the truth is that Real Madrid likely to offer less than €40m for Yoro.

“No doubt Lille are asking a lot (€60m, as per multiple reports from others), but the economic side of the deal remains important for Real Madrid. They are not going to throw money out the window for a boy that, as brilliant as he is, and even if Real Madrid are his priority, is out of contract in 2025. So it could be tricky.”