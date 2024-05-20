After Jurgen Klopp’s last game as Liverpool manager, former Everton striker Richarlison posted a classy message for the German manager on social media.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Klopp led the Reds to a 2-0 victory, marking his 491st game as the manager of the Reds.

Kopites honoured the 57-year-old German leader with a hero’s send-off, expressing gratitude for his nine years in leadership.

The legendary Liverpool manager made the club a power in both local and European competitions by winning both the Premier League and the Champions League during his tenure on Merseyside.

It also appears that he left a lasting influence on those who were not affiliated with the club.

Richarlison currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur after spending four years at Everton, Liverpool’s arch rivals.

The Brazil international disregarded rivalry in order to praise Klopp, calling him “one of the best managers” he has ever seen.

Posting on his Instagram account, Richarlison said: “Despite the rivalry that was only on the pitch, you are one of the best managers I have ever seen. May God bless your journey.”

Richarlison on Instagram: “Despite the rivalry that was only on the pitch, you are one of the best managers I have ever seen. “May God bless your journey.” pic.twitter.com/EII5pkggYF — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 19, 2024

Liverpool fans have appreciated the gesture by Richarlison for their beloved outgoing manager.

Some fans were surprised by the message from the Brazilian as they expressed their reaction on the social media.

Klopp’s final match marked the end of an era for Liverpool

The Reds are now getting ready for Arne Slot to take charge of the club and guide the club forward after the successful era of Klopp.

Liverpool ended the season with Carabao Cup victory in Klopp’s farewell season at the club.

It could have been more with the club fighting for the Europa League and the Premier League title just a little over a month ago.