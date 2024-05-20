Serhou Guirassy is likely to leave VfB Stuttgart this summer following a stunning season for the German club.

The 28-year-old Guinea international has scored 30 goals in 30 games in 2023/24, including 28 in 28 Bundesliga appearances.

He was only behind Harry Kane (36 goals) on this season’s list of leading Bundesliga scorers.

Guirassy’s goals helped Stuttgart finish second in the Bundesliga table – one point ahead of Bayern.

Stuttgart have therefore qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

However, Guirassy is likely to leave MHPArena before his current team’s European adventure begins.

Guirassy’s superb form in Germany has attracted plenty of attention and CaughtOffside has learned that Stuttgart expect to sell their star striker this summer.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have all expressed their interest in Guirassy, while Stuttgart bosses are already analysing possible candidates to replace him, according to sources close to the German club.

Guirassy – who is 6ft 2in tall – has played predominantly as a central striker this season but he is also comfortable operating from the left flank.

Tottenham are likely to move for a new frontman this summer as Richarlison is the only senior specialist striker currently at the London club.

With Richarlison injured for much of the 2023/24 season, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been forced to use Son Heung-min – usually a wide player – as his main man through the middle.

Son delivered 17 goals in 34 Premier League games, while Richarlison netted 11 in 28.

As a team, Spurs scored 74 league goals this season – 17 more than Man United.

Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes scored 10 league goals each and were the only United players to reach double figures.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have also been without a truly prolific striker this season.

Donyell Malen and Niclas Fullkrug were their leading Bundesliga scorers with 13 and 12 goals respectively.

Dortmund only scored 68 Bundesliga goals this season – their lowest team total since the 2017/18 campaign.

The Westfalenstadion outfit finished fifth in Germany’s top division – missing out on a top-four spot for the first time in nine years.

However, Dortmund have still qualified for next season’s Champions League on account of Germany’s UEFA club coefficient ranking.

That ranking was boosted in no small part by Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final – where they will meet Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on June 1.