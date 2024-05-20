Boost for Arsenal and Chelsea as in-demand striker ready to reject Saudi transfer

Arsenal and Chelsea may reportedly be in luck as it seems RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has no intention of taking up an offer to seal a transfer to a club in the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The highly-rated young Slovenia international is likely to be one of the main names dominating transfer gossip columns in the weeks and months ahead, and Fabrizio Romano has posted an update on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon.

As CaughtOffside recently reported, Sesko is a top target for Arsenal this summer and some talks have already taken place over a potential deal, while Chelsea could also turn to the youngster in case they cannot land their priority striker target in the form of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The good news for those in the Premier League is that it seems Sesko wants to stay in Europe rather than moving to Saudi at this moment in time, as per Romano’s latest update…

Sesko transfer: Leipzig star is surely too good to be taking Saudi pay day just yet

Although some big names have been tempted by the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia in recent times, a big talent like Sesko will hopefully realise that he has more to achieve in European football first.

The 20-year-old is surely good enough to have a fine career for clubs like Arsenal or Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see what happens with his future in the weeks and months ahead.

Benjamin Sesko won’t be moving to Saudi Arabia
Arsenal surely need a striker of Sesko’s calibre if they are to close the gap on Manchester City next season, while Chelsea would also do well to strengthen up front as they probably can’t rely on Nicolas Jackson if they are to be serious about competing for trophies again and trying to break back into the top four.

