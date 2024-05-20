Manchester City beat West Ham 3-1 on Sunday to clinch their fourth straight Premier League title and it was only fitting that Rodri found himself on the scoresheet.

The Spaniard has established himself as arguably the key player in Pep Guardiola’s system since joining from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, playing over 250 games and winning eight major honours to date.

Rodri added the third goal as City saw off West Ham on the final day to clinch another Premier League title, finishing two points above Arsenal, who are runners-up for the second season running.

The stats that prove Rodri is the best in class

Back in February, Guardiola labelled Rodri as the best midfielder in the world ‘by far’, a view that has been echoed by fans and pundits around football.

“He’s an unbelievable player. He’s the best midfield player in the current world by far,” Guardiola said (as quoted by Manchester City’s official website).

“It’s because he’s able to do everything. So the tempo he has, especially his character when the situation is going wrong, he steps forward to arrive to the box, go backwards, the ability to play short and long. He’s always ready.

“What a signing. Manchester City signed a player that is difficult to understand what we have done in recent years without him. It would’ve been difficult.”

Rodri’s stats from the 2023/24 season certainly back Guardiola’s claim. As stated by Squawka, the 27-year-old ended the campaign as the only player in the English top flight to break the 20 mark for shots on target, chances created, aerial duels won, fouls won, take-ons completed, tackles made, interceptions and clearances.

Rodri was the only player in the 2023/24 Premier League with: ? 20+ shots on target

? 20+ chances created

? 20+ aerial duels won

? 20+ fouls won

? 20+ take-ons completed

? 20+ tackles made

? 20+ interceptions

? 20+ clearances And he added 8 goals and 9 assists. ? pic.twitter.com/GnHlE5HAMd — Squawka (@Squawka) May 20, 2024

Couple that with Rodri scoring eight goals and providing nine assists despite nominally lining up as a defensive midfielder and it’s hard to think of any midfielder who can hold a candle to him right now.

Of course, Rodri isn’t done this season just yet. Man City have the chance to complete the double when they face Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday in a repeat of last season’s showcase.