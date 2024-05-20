Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the future of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville ahead of this summer, with Liverpool among the names linked.

Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, made it clear that he expected Summerville to get the chance to seal a big move this summer, though it was not something decided just yet.

The talented young Dutchman has really impressed in the Championship in recent times, and one imagines he could soon be ready to make an impact at an even higher level.

Romano says Liverpool have been one of the clubs he’s reported on as being interested in Summerville, though it was still too early to say for sure where the 22-year-old could end up.

Summerville transfer: What next for Liverpool target?

“The race is open, but with nothing close or imminent right now. There are really many clubs tracking him – I already reported about Liverpool last month, and for sure, Summerville is expected to get a top club chance in the summer, but again, nothing is close now,” Romano said.

Liverpool could probably do with a bit of a shake-up in attack after a slightly disappointing season saw their title challenge fall away, while incoming manager Arne Slot will likely want to put his own stamp on the squad inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

While it surely wouldn’t be wise to change too much too quickly, Slot might well feel that Summerville or someone similar would be a smart addition to provide more alternatives to the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, who haven’t been the most consistent performers, while Diogo Jota has been very injury prone and Mohamed Salah isn’t getting any younger.

One imagines Leeds will do what they can to keep a talent like Summerville, however, especially if they win promotion back to the Premier League.