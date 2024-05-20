According to latest reports, Ryan Sessegnon will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer this summer.

This season, the 24-year-old left-back has only played seven minutes of football, bringing a highly under-whelming time at the club to an end.

The former England Under-21 international has only made 57 appearances in all competitions during a five-year span, with three goals and four assists to his name, despite arriving for £25million (fee via BBC Sport) back in 2019.

At the end of June, Sessegnon’s contract comes to an end, and so this costly signing that initially looked so promising will now be leaving for nothing.

As reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the North London club have made the decision to part ways with the player when his contact expires.

Romano reported on his official X account:

“Understand Ryan Sessegnon will leave Spurs as free agent as expected, time to part ways with the left back.

It’s already plenty of interest across England and Europe for Sessegnon, but player’s preference is to stay in the Premier League.”

Many teams in England and Europe are showing interest in Sessegnon.

The speedster, who is also capable of playing further up the pitch, would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Spurs are willing to cut their losses on the Englishman at a time when they want to make arrangements to considerably bolster their team in the summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou deserves to be backed by the club in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham manager needs support in transfer window

In his first season at the club, Postecoglou has shown he can take Spurs to the next level while playing a brand of football that is admired by fans and rivals alike.

Tottenham need addition in attack, midfield and defence this summer as the club prepares to enter the Europa League next season.

Spurs missed out on a place in the Champions League by just two points and there is no reason why they cannot achieve that next season with a few clever additions.