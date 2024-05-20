The future of Dani Olmo is uncertain at RB Leipzig heading into the summer transfer window as the midfielder has a very appealing £55m release clause.

The Spaniard has been at the Bundesliga club for four years and has grown to become one of the German team’s most important players. The 26-year-old has featured for Leipzig 148 times, scoring 29 goals and assisting a further 34.

Injuries have plagued this season but Olmo has still managed to bag eight goals and a further five assists across 25 matches.

The midfielder has a contract in Germany until 2027 but according to BILD, the Spain international has a £55.8m release clause in his current contract, which has attracted several top clubs, which includes Tottenham.

Spurs already have James Maddison in the 10 role but the Leipzig star can also play on the wings, which would add to the overall depth of the North London club’s forward line.

Speaking about the potential transfer of Olmo, John Wenham, the owner of the reputable Spurs podcast Lilywhite Rose, believes the 26-year-old would be a great signing for Spurs.

Tottenham insider “would love” Dani Olmo at the North London club

“Olmo is a very good player,” Wenham told Tottenham News ahead of the summer transfer window.

“He is highly regarded and someone who would considerably improve our squad.

“I would love to see Spurs go out and sign him because I know that every big club wants him.

“It is a positive thing for Tottenham to be linked with exciting players such as Olmo.”

The signing of the Leipzig star would be an impressive capture for Tottenham but it remains to be seen if they win the race as no club has made an official offer to the Bundesliga outfit yet.