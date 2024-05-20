Tottenham keen to sign 23-year-old Premier League ace to add pace and creativity

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is planning his moves for the transfer window.

The North London club are expected to be active this summer to add new players to their squad.

Spurs have done a good job qualifying for Europe this season but it could have been a lot better if they had ended up in the top four of the Premier League.

Transfer insider Paul O’Keefe has reported that the Premier League club are interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and left his childhood club, Chelsea, for Forest last summer for a fee under of £5 million (via BBC).

He failed to make a huge impact at the club when promoted to the first team squad at Chelsea.

Tottenham are looking to make additions to their attack in wide positions as Manor Salomon and Bryan Gil have both underperformed for them.

Hudson-Odoi scored eight goals in 29 Premier League games, helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s team escape relegation last season.

Forest would want to keep a hold of their player but their financial situation might force them to cash in on one of their best players.

O’Keefe wrote on his X account about Tottenham’s interest in the young winger:

“Spurs are looking at Callum Hudson-Odoi as a potential summer addition.”

Tottenham enjoy a good relationship with Forest having signed Brennan Johnson from them last season.

They could now make a move for another attacking player from Forest as they plan their summer signings.

Tottenham manager wants to sign a wide player this summer in order to give competition to Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski.

Signing Hudson-Odoi makes sense for Tottenham

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Timo Werner, who also plays in the wide positions, after joining the club on loan in January.

If Spurs are interested in signing Hudson-Odoi, making Werner’s move permanent does not make sense for the North London club.

Hudson-Odoi is younger than Werner and has more potential to improve and become a better player in the future.