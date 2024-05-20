Transfer news: Guardiola’s Man City future, Chelsea set for Pochettino talks, Palace want to keep Mateta & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Congratulations to Man City but Arsenal can be optimistic about the future

So, the Premier League title race is over after a tense final day, with Arsenal getting the result they needed, beating Everton 2-1, but without the favour that they also needed from West Ham against Manchester City. It’s now an historic four titles in a row for Pep Guardiola’s side after they won 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s difficult to take for Arsenal, you could see how disappointed their players looked on the pitch after the game, but I’d be optimistic for Arsenal’s future. Their project is excellent, they’re a great group and they were really close. I’m sure they will be competing again at top level.

But for this year, there’s only one thing we can say: congrats to Man City for one more insane season, Pep Guardiola confirms he’s a legendary manager and this group of players, this board are really special.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola hinted he was closer to leaving than to staying at City. It’s not guaranteed yet, there’s one year to decide, so to make any firm predictions now would just be a guess job and I don’t like to do that. In general, the feeling is really for Pep to leave Man City in 2025 but again, it’s not something that he has already discussed with the club. Let’s wait and see.

Crucial days ahead to discuss Mauricio Pochettino’s future

It was also an interesting end to the season for Chelsea, who were one of the in-form sides of 2024 outside the main title competitors Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool. They finished with another win, beating Bournemouth 2-1 on the final day, so what does it mean for Mauricio Pochettino?

Talks over Pochettino’s future will take place very soon, now we enter into crucial days, so let’s see how these discussions will progress. In my personal opinion, Pochettino deserves one more season as Chelsea manager as he finished really well and also the players respect him a lot. It was not an exciting season for Chelsea but still important to remember it was the first one with a new coach and many new players.

Staying with Chelsea, they’re one of the names being linked with Leeds United’s talented young winger Crysencio Summerville. The race is open, but with nothing close or imminent right now. There are really many clubs tracking him – I already reported about Liverpool last month, and for sure, Summerville is expected to get a top club chance in the summer, but again, nothing is close now.

Could Benjamin Sesko stay at RB Leipzig after all?

Some important news on Benjamin Sesko, who is one of the most interesting strikers in Europe at the moment. He’s in superb form at the moment, with 12 goals since January, and a goal involvement in every game he’s started since then, so that’s why many top clubs around Europe, especially the Premier League, are following him.

I always said to remember the name of Sesko when it comes to Chelsea, but he’s also appreciated by Arsenal, Manchester United and many other clubs. Still, it’s important to say that RB Leipzig want to try to keep the player at the club – they have reached out to the player in recent days with an important proposal of a new contract, with an important salary and with the project being built around the young forward.

Now it’s up to Sesko if he wants to stay at Leipzig a bit longer or leave this summer. The internal discussion is ongoing and we’re waiting on a decision from Sesko, but Leipzig will really try to keep the boy at the club. So, everything is open, with top clubs also ready to attack the situation as soon as possible.

AC Milan have also been linked with Sesko, but their priority is Joshua Zirkzee, who has a release clause at Bologna of just €40m. He’s been fantastic and is available for a very decent price.

Xavi Simons’ future to be decided soon

It remains the case that Paris Saint-Germain have no intention to sell Xavi Simons in 2024. They’ve been very clear and communicated this with the player. There is no way for him to leave permanently, so Simons has to decide if he wants to return to PSG or go on loan again next season.

My information at the moment is that a new loan is still the most likely outcome. There are several clubs interested in England and in Germany, with Leipzig pushing to keep him for one more season, while his former club Barcelona also really appreciate him and would love to bring him back.

So, Xavi Simons is going to be a hot topic and he wants to decide his future before the Euros. The conversations will take place very soon, but for now the most likely outcome looks like another loan, so let’s see what happens.

Manchester United want a new left-back this summer

Manchester United want to bring in a new left-back this summer. They will be busy on this position in the upcoming transfer window because of too many injuries to Luke Shaw, while Tyrell Malacia has also been really unlucky with injuries, and the situation with Sergio Reguilon was not managed in the best way in the January transfer window.

Man United will bring in a new left-back, and at the moment they are still exploring options as it’s not yet clear who they want. It could be an important young player, ready to compete, and they are on it, looking at options.

In other news…

Charles De Ketelaere – Atalanta want to complete the permanent signing of Charles de Ketelaere from AC Milan after the Europa League final. A €23m buy option clause plus €4m add-ons deal has already been fixed since last June, plus a 10% sell-on clause for Milan.

Jean-Philippe Mateta – A player who ended the season in incredible form, I’m sure Crystal Palace want to keep Jean-Philippe Mateta. They of course want to keep Oliver Glasner after his remarkable start as manager, and Mateta is considered an important part of the project for the next season. I don’t think they will sell all of their stars, so Michael Olise is one who could leave but Palace want Mateta to stay.

Kieran McKenna – After doing a fantastic job with Ipswich Town, interest is there in Kieran McKenna this summer. Brighton could be one to watch as they’re considering three or four candidates to replace Roberto de Zerbi, but Ipswich will try to keep their manager after he got them promoted to the Premier League.