Ange Postecoglou has big summer planned for Tottenham

In the end, the Champions League was just out of reach for Ange Postecoglou in his first season at Tottenham Hotspur.

Though the Lilywhites dropped off in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, which may be a cause for concern for the Australian, the team showed enough in the first half of the season for the manager to believe that there’s something there he can work with.

From a supporter perspective, anyone that thought they were getting a dud when Postecoglou was first announced was soon put right.

Ange Postecoglou wants three major signings

Spurs were a joy to watch again, the free-flowing football for which they’d become renowned during the glory days of Hoddle, Ardiles and Villa returning.

Incredibly, Postecoglou, by changing one or two simple things, quickly had the North London faithful eating out of the palm of his hand.

They might not have been singing his name so heartily by the end of the season, though it still appears he has the majority onside – but progress has to be continual.

To that end, according to ESPN, the manager has made three transfer demands of chairman, Daniel Levy.

Two have been named as Brentford hit-man, Ivan Toney, and long-term Chelsea target, Conor Gallagher.

Toney’s fee is likely to have dropped significantly now, given his poor form in front of goal since his return from an eight-month ban.

Four goals in his opening five games after his return in January hinted at a player that had lost none of his sharpness, but since the last of those four goals – against Liverpool on February 17, he’s failed to find the net, per WhoScored.

If Postecoglou could tap in to the player’s form pre ban, and do a reasonable deal with Brentford in terms of transfer fee, there’s a chance that Toney becomes the new darling of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium terraces.

Gallagher’s future is still unknown, given that Chelsea still appear as though they’re unsure whether they’re coming or going from one week to the next.

Until Mauricio Pochettino’s future is clarified, no transfers in or out are likely to be made, and whilst it’s believed that Gallagher would want to stay with the Blues regardless, he could be made available because of FFP issues.