Ahead of the summer transfer window, Arsenal have been told the price tag of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Gunners are actively looking for a new striker in the market with several players getting linked to them.

The Premier League runners-up have been linked with Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Sporting Lisbon frontman Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko.

After Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nektiah failing to impress for the Gunners this season, the North London club want a new striker to lead their attack next season.

Despite Kai Havertz’s impressive form in front of goal, the Gunners are looking to add a prolific attacker who can help them end Manchester City’s dominance in England.

Arteta has been told that an offer of around £100m will be enough for him to secure the signing of Newcastle United striker Isak.

Keith Wyness, the former CEO of Everton, stated as much on the Inside Track podcast:

“I think you’d be looking at somewhere between £80-100million, and there will be interest in trying to take him away from Newcastle.

“He seems like he’d be the perfect player up front for Arsenal.

“There’s a lot of issues with strikers at some of the top clubs.

“Isak has had some trouble with injury, but when he’s fit he has shown that he’s at that level.”

Though just one player, Bukayo Saka, scored 15 goals this season, Arsenal scored 91 goals, second highest in the Premier League and only five less than Man City.

The Gunners have a versatile attack but most of their goals come from wide players.

Arsenal need a proper number nine

The Arsenal manager wants a new attacker at the club, like Erling Haaland at Manchester City.

Isak scored 21 goals for Newcastle, placing him third in the Golden Boot competition behind Haaland and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

He would be the ideal signing for the Gunners and provide them pace and finishing quality in their attack.