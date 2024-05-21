Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to splash the cash again in this transfer window in order to topple Manchester City’s dominance in English football.

The Spaniard did not hesitate in spending money last summer after signing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners boss is keen to make additions to his squad with ‘genuine’ interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

According to journalist Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport, Premier League runners-up Arsenal are exploring a move to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes has a £100million release clause in his contract and he has been contacted by both Arsenal and Man City, as reported by Ben Jacobs.

In conversation with GiveMeSport, Dean Jones has provided the latest update on the potential transfer of Newcastle midfielder away from St. James’ Park.

He said:

“Now that the Premier League season has ended, we will very quickly learn what the stance is to be over Bruno Guimaraes leaving Newcastle this summer.

“We know about the release clause and that Newcastle would ideally look to keep him, but the interest in him from Manchester City and Arsenal is genuine, in my eyes. I would not be surprised at all to see lots of talk around this in the coming weeks before the transfer window opens.

“I don’t think Guimaraes is desperate to leave Newcastle, but he is ambitious and, at a time when Newcastle have dropped off a level, he has got the chance to join the two best sides in the division.”

Before his move to the Premier League, the Gunners were interested in bringing the former Lyon midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.

His move did not materialise and now the North London club want another shot at signing the talented midfielder.

Arsenal need a central midfielder this summer

Arteta’s team has struggled in the middle of the park with Thomas Partey facing fitness issues throughout the season.

Jorginho has extended his contract at the club but the Italian midfielder is past his peak and making a move for Guimaraes makes sense for the Gunners.

Arsenal need an athletic and robust midfielder to partner Rice in the midfield and the 26-year-old could be the ideal signing.

It remains to be seen how the interest from Man City develops but Arteta needs this signing more than Guardiola.