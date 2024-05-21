Ashley Young has said he would like to remain at Everton for at least another season ahead of the impending expiry of his current deal.

The veteran defender — who turns 39 in July — signed for the Toffees on a free transfer last summer after leaving Aston Villa.

Young went on to make 34 appearances for Everton across all competitions, scoring one goal and often filling in as a full-back on both sides of Sean Dyche’s defence as the likes of Vitaly Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson struggled with various injuries during the campaign.

Despite suffering an eight-point deduction, Everton were able to steer themselves well clear of relegation trouble, finishing 15th in the table, 14 points clear of the bottom three.

Without deductions, the Toffees would’ve ended the campaign 12th, above Bournemouth on goal difference, which would have represented their best return since the 2020/21 season.

Ashley Young eyeing up extended stay at Everton

Young’s current deal at Goodison Park is due to expire on June 30th. However, the former England international has stated his desire to remain with the Merseyside club beyond that contract, perhaps even for two years, with a conversation already taking place between himself and Dyche.

“My contract runs out at the end of June, but I’ve spoken to the manager and we had a quick conversation about staying for another season,” Young said in an interview with talkSPORT. “It’s just now down to sorting out the final details to sort out for the next season.”

When asked if he wants to stay at Everton for another season, Young added: “Yeah I do. I’d love to play as long as possible, whether that’s going to be a one-year deal or two-year deal.

“Whatever everyone offered me, I’m always happy to sign a new contract. I enjoyed my time this season, being there with the players and staff, it’s fantastic, a massive club and I’d love to go back and play another season there.”

Everton recently revealed via their official X channel that they have already offered new contracts to both Young and Coleman