Aston Villa considering move for free agent with wealth of experience

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

They beat the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United to finish in the top four and qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

However, their 5-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on the last day of the season provided evidence that they need reinformcement to the squad.

Italian source Tutto Juve has reported that Aston Villa want to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will become a free agent in the summer.

In order to solve their Profit and Sustainability Rules issues, Villa are considering signing free agents during the next transfer window.

The French midfielder’s Juventus contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the next month, and the terms of a potential new agreement have not yet been settled with the Serie A side.

The Serie A giants want to keep the French midfielder at the club but there is still no agreement with them.

Rabiot is reportedly seen by Villa to be the ideal fit for Emery’s midfield, and the team is considering making an offer to bring him to the Midlands.

The report adds that Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also keen to sign the midfielder.

However, the Villa manager would hope his relationship with the player, having worked with him in the past during their time at Paris Saint-German together, will give him edge over other interested parties.

Rabiot would bring experience to Aston Villa

The French midfielder made 89 appearances under the Spanish manager during their time in the French capital together.

Rabiot is exactly the player Villa need as he would provide them experience in the Champions League.

Most of the Villa players will step into the Champions League with no prior experience.

The 29-year-old midfielder will come in handy in that situation, having played 60 times (via Transfermarkt) in the competition for PSG and Juventus combined.