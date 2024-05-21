Unai Emery’s Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League and now they are making moves to bolster their squad.

The Midlands club finished in the top four, ahead of Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United in the league.

Under the leadership of the Spanish manager, Villa have become a top team and they plan to keep going ahead.

According to HITC, they want to complete a deal for former midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town.

After Luton’s relegation was confirmed from the Premier League, it was expected that the former Everton and Chelsea midfielder would attract interest.

The report states that Man United, Newcastle and Tottenham are all keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Following Luton’s relegation, the 30-year-old is eager to continue his career in the Premier League after enjoying a successful loan stint with Villa in 2020–21.

The signing of Barkley will be clever business by the Premier League club as it would be a low risk transfer considering the fee involved will be nominal.

Barkley’s career has been revived during his 2023–24 season with Luton Town.

The midfielder has excelled even after the Hatters were relegated from the Premier League.

In 37 games, he totalled five goals and six assists for Rob Edwards’ attacking team.

After their qualification to the Champions League, Villa need to add more depth in their squad as they will be competing in one more competition next season.

Aston Villa will be active in the transfer window

Emery is looking strengthen a number of positions this summer with a central defender, full-back and a midfield signing being considered.

Barkley has another chance to play in the Premier League for Aston Villa, who will also offer him European football.

This could be the perfect opportunity for him to make a return to the Premier League and play under Emery, who has taken his players to the next level.