Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to Arsenal links with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, playing down talk that the talented young Dutchman is now the Gunners’ top target.

Last Minute Europa League Final Tickets – ONLY £125!

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Arsenal are still exploring options up front, with no final decision made yet as we see plenty of names thrown about by various media outlets, including Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.

Brobbey is the latest to be talked up as a priority for Arsenal, but it seems Romano isn’t too convinced just yet, and instead mentioned that the north London giants really like Newcastle star Isak, though it won’t be easy to prise him away from the Magpies.

Brobbey transfer update and what could it mean for Kai Havertz’s role at Arsenal?

Romano also mentioned Kai Havertz’s role at Arsenal, with the journalist stating his view that he was signed because of his versatility, meaning the search for a signing up front this summer won’t necessarily be bad news for the Germany international in terms of his standing in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

“Another striker making headlines at the moment is Brian Brobbey of Ajax, who is now being linked as the main candidate for Arsenal to strengthen up front this summer,” Romano said.

“Still, it seems like there are almost ten names per week being described as the favourite candidate for Arsenal right now – first it was Alexander Isak, then Viktor Gyokeres, then Benjamin Sesko, and now Brobbey.

“We may have to be patient on this before we really know what’s going on as Arsenal are already assessing options internally. There are several names being considered and Mikel Arteta will be involved in this process. I’m aware that Isak is really appreciated but it looks difficult as Newcastle want to keep him.

“Arsenal also do not view this as a problem for Kai Havertz, who started out playing in midfield for them when he joined last summer, but who ended the season in really strong form as a striker.

“Havertz can play as 9, but also in other positions and his versatility is one of the reasons why they decided to bring him in. When you want to be competitive on all fronts, these kinds of players are absolutely needed.”