25-year-old Liverpool star to push for summer exit, Reds value player around £20m

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly ready to push for a move away from the Merseyside club this summer as the Irishman searches for a starting role.

The goalkeeper came through the Reds’ academy and has backed up Alisson Becker over recent seasons.

Many consider the Brazilian to be the best goalkeeper in the world and watching the 31-year-old would have been a great education for the Ireland international.

Kelleher has proven on several occasions to be a top goalkeeper and that was evident once again this season as Alisson suffered a big injury at the start of 2024. The 25-year-old featured 26 times for Liverpool during the 2023/24 campaign but with Jurgen Klopp leaving, it is believed that the shot-stopper is ready to follow his German coach in search of a starting role at a new club.

At 25, it is time for the Irishman to be a number one and there are several potential Premier League clubs where the Reds goalkeeper could slot into.

Caoimhin Kelleher to push for Liverpool exit this summer

According to Football Insider, Kelleher is ready to push to leave Liverpool during the upcoming transfer window now that Klopp has left the Merseyside club. The Reds value the 25-year-old around the £20m mark and with a contract expiring at Anfield in 2026, it would be a smart sale for the Premier League giants.

It is uncertain who has concrete interest in the Irishman, although Nottingham Forest and Celtic have been linked with a move in recent weeks, reports the Daily Mail.

Many other clubs will likely join the race if it becomes clear that the goalkeeper is available as Kelleher has proven he can play at the highest level of the sport.