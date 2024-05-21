The news of Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino has been met with a strong response from the club’s fans.

News broke on Tuesday that the Argentine had left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent, despite a late-season resurgence that saw the Blues climb to sixth in the Premier League table — enough to secure European football for 2024/25.

The likes of Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town) and Enzo Maresca (Leicester City) have all reportedly been highlighted as potential replacements for Pochettino, who leaves with a 50.98% win record from 51 games in charge.

Social media reacts to Pochettino’s Chelsea departure

The news of Pochettino’s departure was met with a typically strong reaction on social media from the club’s supporters, many of whom were thankful for his efforts with young players such as Cole Palmer.

Thank you Pochettino for getting us into Europe next season and getting the best out of Cole Palmer ? pic.twitter.com/lwuEbcXx5W — Janty (@CFC_Janty) May 21, 2024

Thank you for your work this season Pochettino ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/DZJWqq0JSS — Chelscenes (@Chel_Scenes) May 21, 2024

Mauricio Pochettino at #Chelsea: • 51 Games

• 26 Won

• 11 Drawn

• 14 Lost Thank you and best of luck, Poch! ? pic.twitter.com/7giYdmROZg — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) May 21, 2024

However, it was on Chelsea’s official X channel where the reaction was strongest, with many supporters hitting back at the club’s posting of their statement confirming Pochettino’s departure.

Poch deserved better! He might not of been “the man” but the progress towards end of season deserved a chance pic.twitter.com/fmC8GIguug — Chelsea VWR_ (@ChelseaVWR_) May 21, 2024

One step forward, two steps back. It’s the Chelsea way. — Austin (@CFCAustin_) May 21, 2024

– get 20 points more than last season -get European football after being nowhere near it the year prior -lose only 1 of last 15 games in the league (against the team that finished 2nd) -grow a POTY nominee and make couple of players that looked hopeless seem good What more… — Mo_ Gives ?? (@Mompha_Gives) May 21, 2024

Bohely be playing football manager again — han (@unitedhan) May 21, 2024

Already, there appears to be a clear favourite among Chelsea supporters when it comes to Pochettino’s replacement.

Bring back Thomas Tuchel pic.twitter.com/SqtRCQXxUQ — CFCDatro (@CFCDatro) May 21, 2024

Poch sacked? Bring back Tuchel ball pic.twitter.com/skvPDWt0cG — ???? (@CFCxEnzo) May 21, 2024

One particularly eagle-eyed X user also pointed out that there is an awkward Stamford Bridge return for Pochettino just a couple of weeks away…