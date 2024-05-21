Chelsea fans react to news of Mauricio Pochettino departure

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

The news of Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino has been met with a strong response from the club’s fans. 

News broke on Tuesday that the Argentine had left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent, despite a late-season resurgence that saw the Blues climb to sixth in the Premier League table — enough to secure European football for 2024/25.

The likes of Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town) and Enzo Maresca (Leicester City) have all reportedly been highlighted as potential replacements for Pochettino, who leaves with a 50.98% win record from 51 games in charge.

Social media reacts to Pochettino’s Chelsea departure

The news of Pochettino’s departure was met with a typically strong reaction on social media from the club’s supporters, many of whom were thankful for his efforts with young players such as Cole Palmer.

However, it was on Chelsea’s official X channel where the reaction was strongest, with many supporters hitting back at the club’s posting of their statement confirming Pochettino’s departure.

Already, there appears to be a clear favourite among Chelsea supporters when it comes to Pochettino’s replacement.

One particularly eagle-eyed X user also pointed out that there is an awkward Stamford Bridge return for Pochettino just a couple of weeks away…

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.