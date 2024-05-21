Chelsea board split on Mauricio Pochettino’s future as timeframe to make huge decision set

Chelsea’s board are believed to be split on whether to continue with Mauricio Pochettino as their manager next season with a decision on the Argentine’s future to be made this week.

The 52-year-old joined the Blues ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, which has been a very difficult one for the London club. Pochettino’s side have been embarrassed on several occasions, no more so than losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool’s kids.

However, Chelsea finished the season strongly and managed to secure a place in the Europa League for the 2024/25 campaign – pending the FA Cup final this weekend as a Man United win would see them get the place.

The Blues won their last five games of the Premier League and it seemed that Pochettino had a better understanding of what his strongest team is heading into the summer transfer window.

A few smart additions could see Chelsea be more competitive next season but will Pochettino be in charge at Stamford Bridge?

Mauricio Pochettino to know Chelsea future this week

Pochettino will learn if he will be the manager of Chelsea next season this week, reports TBR, as Boehly, along with fellow co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano, continue to discuss the Argentine’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that the London club’s hierarchy are split on whether to continue with Pochettino, but they are set to make a decision. The Premier League giants have been doing their due diligence on potential replacements for months, with the likes of Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim amongst those on their list.

The former Tottenham boss deserves another season at Chelsea having got a tune out of their young squad during the backend of the campaign and it might not be the best idea to throw a new coach onto them having come to understand their current boss’ ways.