Breaking: Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino, young coach to be targetted

Chelsea have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent after the London club conducted their end-of-season review on Monday.

According to The Telegraph, the Argentine coach met with the Blues’ sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart over the last two days and it was decided by all involved that it is best to move on ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 2023/24 campaign was a difficult one for the West London outfit as Pochettino’s side were embarrassed on several occasions, which includes losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool’s kids and the 5-0 hammering from Arsenal.

Chelsea will now look to replace the former Tottenham boss with a young coach.

The Telegraph states that Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, who has been lined up by Brighton, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca are all on the Premier League giants’ list of targets.

All have had brilliant seasons at their respective clubs and their work could now see them land one of the biggest jobs in English and European football.

Have Chelsea made the right decision to let Mauricio Pochettino go?

Chelsea finished their Premier League campaign impressively having won their last five games and it was also evident that Pochettino seemed to have a better understanding of what his best 11 was.

This run also helped the Blues to secure Europa League football for next season – pending the result of the FA Cup – which will make life during the summer transfer market easier for the Premier League giants.

This makes Chelsea’s decision to part ways with the 52-year-old more surprising as the last thing the London club’s young squad needed was a new coach, especially if it is a young and progressive manager.

Chelsea’s owners have changed their manager multiple times since their takeover in 2022 and none have had success at Stamford Bridge.

Stability is needed at the West London club and Pochettino seemed like the coach that deserved another season to try and turn the Blues’ fortunes around.