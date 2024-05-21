Chelsea are going to be active in the transfer market this summer with clubs interested in a number of their players.

Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah are all attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Chalobah has featured regularly for the Blues in the last few months and he has played well for the west London club.

With Chelsea expecting interest in his services, they have set a £25million price tag for the 24-year-old defender.

The Telegraph claims that Chelsea are willing to let go of Chalobah during the upcoming transfer window for a sum of about £25 million.

But the report adds that the defender is willing to fight for his position at Stamford Bridge and he has no interest in leaving the club, while Mauricio Pochettino rates him as one of the club’s best defenders.

Last summer, it was expected that Chalobah would leave Stamford Bridge, but a £50 million transfer to Bayern Munich fell through, and the defender also declined to join Nottingham Forest, according to the Telegraph.

This summer, the club could finally cash in on him as they aim to raise funds through sales in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Chalobah has been a key player for the Blues in the last few months and he has helped the club finish in a respectable sixth position in the league.

Despite the fact that he just made his first appearance of the season in February, the Blues won nine of the 13 games he started and only lost three of the 17 games he played in all competitions.

Chelsea should keep the defender at the club

Chalobah is a versatile defender who would attract interest from other clubs just like he has in the past.

However, Chelsea should keep him at the club because of his talent and versatility.

The Premier League club have a number of players in the squad who have fitness issues like Reece James and Malo Gusto.

The fact that Chalobah can play as a central defender and a right-back is a huge asset for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.