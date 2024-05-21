Chelsea ready to sell 24-year-old who started in last six Premier League matches

Chelsea are ready to move on from Trevoh Chalobah this summer despite the defender being a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team throughout the season’s final stages.

The 24-year-old missed the entire first half of the campaign having suffered a thigh injury during pre-season and luckily for the player, that stopped any move away from Stamford Bridge last summer.

The Blues were open to selling the centre-back then and the same position was held for the January window.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea still want to sell Chalobah during the upcoming transfer window, despite the defender being a key player for Pochetttino throughout the season’s final stages.

The 24-year-old played in 13 of the Blues’ last 14 Premier League matches, including 10 starts, as the centre-back also played from the beginning in the last six games of the season.

Chalobah has a contract with Chelsea until 2028 and has been at the West London outfit his entire career. Selling the defender would be a bit of a shock in light of his recent form, but it is something the Blues may have to do.

Chelsea need to sell players like Trevoh Chalobah this summer

It is widely known that Chelsea have spent crazy sums of money across recent transfer windows but this summer will be different as the Blues need to sell before adding to Pochettino’s squad. The London club are worried about breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and want to address the situation.

Chalobah is an obvious candidate to be sold as he is an academy graduate and would therefore be classed as pure profit in the club’s accounts.

This also puts players such as Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Armando Broja and Ian Maatsen under threat, with many of those names expected to be playing their football away from Stamford Bridge during the 2024/25 campaign.