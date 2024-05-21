This coming weekend is likely to be the most important in Leeds United’s recent history.

The Championship Play-Off final is a chance for the all whites to get straight back up to the promised land of the Premier League and all of the associated riches that will bring.

However, it won’t be easy against a Southampton side that have beaten them twice in 2023/24 already.

Brenden Aaronson returning to Leeds United

Failure to secure promotion would likely hit the club hard and would almost certainly mean a greatly reduced budget for new signings.

One loan signing that will be returning to the club before probably being shipped out again is Brenden Aaronson.

The USMNT ace has been released from his time at FC Union Berlin according to the club’s official website.

Two goals and two assists in 38 games was never going to end with him receiving a permanent contract from the German outfit.

Given he jumped ship from Leeds at the earliest opportunity at the start of last season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Daniel Farke ordered the club to look for new club for him as quickly as practicable.