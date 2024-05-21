Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is about to make his first signing at the club.

The manager has impressed in his short spell at the club so far, finishing the season in the top half of the Premier League.

Palace ended their season with a 5-0 win against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side, who have finished in the top four of the Premier League.

After a promising start under Glasner, the Eagles are now looking to make their squad better and add reinforcements to the squad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Crystal Palace are close to completing the signing of Real Betis defender Chadi Riad.

Romano posted on his official X account:

Crystal Palace are closing in on deal to sign Chadi Riad from Real Betis as new centre back.

Understand formal proposal has been sent for €12m plus €2m add-ons, deal being finalised between clubs.

Chadi Riad already said yes to #CPFC.

Here we go, soon 🦅

This season, the 20-year-old has made 26 appearances in La Liga and has made two appearances in the Europa Conference League.

After passing through the club’s academy, Riad first signed with Betis on loan from Barcelona, where he played just one professional game, entering as a late substitution against Osasuna.

Crystal Palace need a new defender

Riad, a Moroccan international who was born in Majorca, stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and is left-footed.

The new Palace manager has shown that he can improve the level of the players at the club and he should be backed in the transfer market.

The Eagles are looking to add a centre-back to their squad because of the new manager’s preference to play three at the back.