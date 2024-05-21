Ashley Young and Gabriel Agbonlahor both believe Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw should start for England at Euro 2024 if fit.

Shaw was named in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad for the tournament in Germany this summer, which begins on June 14th.

That’s despite the fact he hasn’t featured since February 18th due to a second muscle injury of the season, with the former Southampton defender set to miss Man Utd’s FA Cup final clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Shaw is clearly a trusted figure for Southgate, not least thanks to his goal early on in England’s defeat to Italy in the final of the last European Championships.

Speaking on talkSPORT, both Young and Agbonlahor — former England internationals and Aston Villa teammates — picked Shaw in their preferred England XIs for next month’s tournament.

Young and Agbonlahor’s England Euro 2024 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Branthwaite, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Foden, Grealish; Kane.

Among their other notable picks were Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite — a current teammate of Young’s — and out-of-favour Man City forward Jack Grealish, himself formerly of Aston Villa.

Who could replace Shaw if he doesn’t make Euro 2024?

Left-back is arguably the biggest problem position for England heading into Euro 2024.

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell is another who has struggled for fitness recently and was left out of the provisional squad altogether.

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell has two caps for the Three Lions and is seen by many as the third-choice behind Shaw and Chilwell. However, despite being fit, the 24-year-old hasn’t made the cut either.

That could leave Southgate with a serious problem if Shaw doesn’t recover in time, meaning he’ll have to put players out of position to fill the gap on the left.

Young and Agbonlahor both gave their verdicts on who might best fulfil that role if Shaw cannot.

“I’m going [Joe] Gomez over [Kieran] Trippier,” Agbonlahor said. “His performances this season, Gomez, he’s been very good.

“He won’t score because he hasn’t scored a goal for Liverpool, but I think Trippier has been injured and he hasn’t been in good form.”

Young responded: “If we’re talking about set piece delivery, Trippier is definitely the man.”