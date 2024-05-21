Gareth Southgate gives blunt response when talking about “not available” Arsenal star

England coach Gareth Southgate has admitted that Arsenal star Ben White is “not available” to be selected for the Three Lions having announced his provisional 33-man squad ahead of the Euros in Germany this summer.

The Gunners star has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season and in normal circumstances, the 26-year-old would have made the England squad easily for Euro 2024.

The defender last played for his country at the 2022 World Cup but an event at the tournament in Qatar soured his relationship with the current England coaching staff. White reportedly wasn’t happy about a comment made by Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland during the tournament and left early to return home.

The Arsenal star turned down the opportunity to play for England for their friendlies in March and ahead of the Euros, Southgate has admitted that White is “not available” for selection as the Three Lions boss had a blunt response to a question related to the 26-year-old.

“No. As far as I am aware he’s not available to us,” Southgate said via the Daily Mail when asked about selecting White.

Ben White and England situation is a shame

White played 51 times for Arsenal this season and was a big part of the Gunners’ success as they ran Man City to the final day of the Premier League. The 26-year-old was exceptional at right-back for Mikel Arteta and being a natural centre-back, that versatility would have been very useful for England at Euro 2024.

The situation between the defender and Southgate’s coaching staff is a real shame as players of White’s quality deserve to be going to major tournaments.

Euro 2024 is expected to be the last tournament overseen by Southgate and with Steve Holland to follow, hopefully, that will see the Arsenal star return to the England set-up in the future.