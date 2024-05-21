Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford issues future update amid Chelsea interest

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has hinted that he will stay at Goodison Park next season.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from the club due to Everton’s poor financial situation.

The England international is reportedly being eyed for a move by Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The west London club want to sign an experienced goalkeeper and they have identified Pickford as one of their transfer targets.

As per Football Insider, the Blues want to sign a new goalkeeper, a striker and a wide forward in the summer transfer window.

Despite their heavy investment in the squad in recent transfer windows, Chelsea have failed to deliver after inconsistent performances throughout the season.

They may have to look for another goalkeeper though, as the Everton goalkeeper has hinted that he will stay with the Toffees.

Pickford wrote on his Instagram account:

“Proud of this team and how we overcame the challenges thrown at us during the season. Can’t wait to kick on and build next season. Thanks for your support throughout the season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Pickford (@jpickford1)

Everton cannot afford to lose someone like Pickford as a player of his quality would cost a premium in the transfer market today.

The goalkeeper has been one of their most consistent players in a troubled season at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s men have had to face point deduction punishments twice this season and they still managed to avoid relegation under crisis.

Selling Pickford makes no sense for Everton

The Everton defense has stood like a pillar in a challenging season and Pickford is part of that back five that kept 13 clean sheets this season.

Pickford is Gareth Southgate’s first choice in the England setup and he will be off to the Euros this summer.

The Merseyside club have been impressive defensively and that played a huge part in avoiding relegation.