Gary Lineker shares rumour about Jurgen Klopp’s next job after Liverpool exit

Following Jurgen Klopp’s nine-year tenure as manager of Liverpool coming to an end, Gary Lineker has hinted at the German manager’s future.

On Sunday, Klopp managed his final game for Liverpool which ended in a 2-0 win for the Reds.

There has been focus on Klopp’s future actions since he announced his exit from Anfield at the beginning of the year.

Having won eight trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League titles, he departed the team as one of their most successful managers ever.

He has promised to take a sabbatical from football, acknowledging that he will never again manage in the Premier League and that he is unsure of what position he would accept should he want to return.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast, Lineker said:

“I will be interested to see what Jurgen Klopp does next. I think he will definitely take some time out because I think he’s genuine when he says he has run out of energy. You can see why that job is so demanding.



“There will be a battle for him in a year’s time. Or they’ll be lining up for a year or so’s time. I heard a little rumour that he might end up being president of Borussia Dortmund, which would be amazing.”

After leaving his position as manager of Dortmund in his native Germany, Klopp took a short break before joining Liverpool in 2015.

At Dortmund, he led the team to two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup.

Klopp will not be short of suitors following Liverpool exit

There is nothing certain about the future of the Liverpool legend apart from the fact that he will never manage a Premier League club.

Clubs across Europe will be keen to appoint him given his track record.

If Lineker’s rumour has substance in it, Klopp will be missed on the touchline where he made so many memories in his illustrious career.