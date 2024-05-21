Jamie Carragher has tipped England to reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals before falling once again to a familiar opponent.

The Three Lions have come close to glory in recent tournaments, reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final, losing to Croatia and Italy, respectively. Under Gareth Southgate, they’ve also finished third at the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League and reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

France were the team that knocked them out in Qatar, with Les Bleus winning 2-1 but only following a missed penalty by Harry Kane in the 84th minute that would have sent the match into extra-time.

Carragher predicts another defeat to France for England

If Carragher’s prediction is to come true, it’ll spell more bad news for England fans, with the former Liverpool defender tipping Southgate’s men to reach the semi-finals before once again falling to France.

Along the way, Carragher believes England will see off both Austria and Hungary in the knockout rounds.

“I don’t see how England beat France. I know it was very tight the last time they played and I always just feel that they’ve just got that [edge],” Carragher told The Telegraph in a video outlining his predictions for the entire tournament.

“We’re talking about Harry Kane scoring a penalty, the tiny details. [Jude] Bellingham’s a gamechanger, two years on from the last tournament, playing for Real Madrid.

“What I would say is England’s best team vs France’s best team is a toss of a coin. Some of the players who can’t get in the French team, they’re winning Champions Leagues, they’re playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Look at [William] Saliba, he very rarely gets a chance. I think he’d be our best centre-back. I do believe he would be an absolute shoo-in in the England team.

“They’ve still got player after player after player to come in. Can you imagine England losing Kane for that game or Bellingham?

“My one worry with England coming up against France… when I think of [Kylian] Mbappe, [Antoine] Griezmann, certainly two of the best in the world right now. I’m not sure we’ve got the defenders who can stop them.

“I’m going to go for France to get through. I hope I’m wrong!”

At least, according to Carragher, England would exit to the eventual winners, with the Sky Sports pundit tipping France to beat hosts Germany in the final, which will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14th.